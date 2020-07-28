Transit permit not needed for trucks weighing 3 tonnes

Muscat: Trucks weighing three tonnes and above (carrying various types of cargo) will be allowed to pass through checkpoints from one governorate to another without the use of a 24-hour transit permit.

Movement between within the same governorate is permitted during the lockdown period (from 7 pm until 6 am) for water tanks and cooking gas trucks.

OCCI warned that truck drivers must adhere to the precautionary procedures and should not visit any facilities during transit. They should interact with any people and return directly to the place of residence when the work is completed.

MOCI earlier said that companies and factories located outside the governorate of Muscat can seek a permit (costing Ro1 for 24 hours) for the transportation of foodstuffs, cooking gas, and fuel tanks during the lockdown.

It stated that the transit card can be used to move between governorates and during the day set by the Supreme Committee, which is between 6 am and 7 pm.

It confirmed that using the permit to transfer other materials not included in the list will be a violation of the decision of the Supreme Committee.