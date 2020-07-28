Local Main 

Transit permit not needed for trucks weighing 3 tonnes

Oman Observer

Muscat: Trucks weighing three tonnes and above (carrying various types of cargo) will be allowed to pass through checkpoints from one governorate to another without the use of a 24-hour transit permit.

Movement between within the same governorate is permitted during the lockdown period (from 7 pm until 6 am) for water tanks and cooking gas trucks.

OCCI warned that truck drivers must adhere to the precautionary procedures and should not visit any facilities during transit. They should interact with any people and return directly to the place of residence when the work is completed.

MOCI earlier said that companies and factories located outside the governorate of Muscat can seek a permit (costing Ro1 for 24 hours) for the transportation of foodstuffs, cooking gas, and fuel tanks during the lockdown.

It stated that the transit card can be used to move between governorates and during the day set by the Supreme Committee, which is between 6 am and 7 pm.

It confirmed that using the permit to transfer other materials not included in the list will be a violation of the decision of the Supreme Committee.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7409 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fuel station, shopping complex planned at SQU complex

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fuel station, shopping complex planned at SQU complex

2,872 Omanis appointed in pvt sector till April

Oman Observer Comments Off on 2,872 Omanis appointed in pvt sector till April

ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping, Oman Drydock companies

Oman Observer Comments Off on ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping, Oman Drydock companies