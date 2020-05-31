Local Main 

Three deaths reported during Dhofar rains

The National Committee for Emergency Management said the number of distress calls received during heavy rains in Dhofar was 15.

There were three deaths during the weather conditions – one as a result of a building collapse and two from drowning in Ain Razat.

There were also 18 cases of people being stranded, which result in the missing of a person in Thumrait from May 29. Efforts are still underway.

An Asian resident died and three others injured when an old house collapsed in Central Salalah district, Royal Oman Police said on Saturday.

