Survey for Omanis at school age to begin Sunday as part of national e-census

MUSCAT: The Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, will tomorrow (Sunday) begin to identify and ascertain the data of some Omanis at school age, organized by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) Call Centre between July 19 and September 30.

The initiative is aimed to obtain and verify education data and enrolment status of some Omanis at school age. In cooperation with the Ministry of Education, a special field has been added in the Education Portal for listing data on education level for Omanis at school age and others studying abroad.

The process comes as a confirmation of the importance of setting up an integrated education database that encompasses all Omanis in line with the ministry of education’s vision based on developing education and learning in a manner that ensures building a generation capable of continued learning.

Earlier, the ministry called upon the parents of Omani and expatriate students to update and verify the students’ information on the Education Portal.

It is worth noting that the Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 is currently at the pilot phase which is the fourth phase of the project and is aimed at collecting and revising preliminary indicators. — ONA