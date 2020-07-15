Sultanate shares its experience in child protection at a UN meeting

NEW YORK: The Sultanate took part in a high-level political meeting held under the umbrella of the United Nations via video conference, on Wednesday.

The Sultanate reviewed its experience in protecting children and youth against violence.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations, said that children and youth under 20 years old make up 46 per cent of the Sultanate’s total population.

Hence, it is natural to see the government attaching great attention to the youths who have been placed on top of the government’s plans and priorities particularly in the Oman Vision 2040, by providing them with quality healthcare and education and job opportunities to enable them to achieve their aspirations.

HH Sayyida Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Chairperson of Children First Association, expressed her happiness for the selection the Sultanate among the preliminary models in providing protection for children against violence, affirming that the Sultanate is keen on exploiting its capacities to ensure a better future for youth and children and integrate them into its developmental plans. — ONA