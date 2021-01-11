Sultanate receives 2nd consignment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Muscat, Jan 11 – The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Sultanate on Saturday. This 11,700 doses of vaccines will be used to supplement coverage of the same target groups in the first phase, which includes groups of the community including, dialysis patients, chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma with moderate to severe severity of the disease, interstitial lung disease) and diabetes patients aged 65 years and older.

So far as 15,907 citizens and residents have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, including 6,012 or 65 per cent of the total targeted groups in the country representing 57 per cent of the targeted group. It also includes categories of health workers, including intensive care unit workers, staff working in COVID-19 words, health workers suffering from the following: obesity (BMI diabetes, dialysis, and those suffering from chronic lung disease.

The Ministry of Health appreciated the response of individuals during the first phase of the National Campaign for Immunization against COVID-19. Also, it emphasises the need to continue taking the vaccine by the targets during the next phases, raise the level of community awareness of the importance of the vaccine, not to turn to rumours, and to receive information from reliable official sources, which serves the interests of individuals as well as the community.

