Sultanate participates in GCC social affairs ministers’ meeting

Riyadh: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, took part on Wednesday in the 6th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Social Affairs and Development. The virtual meeting was organized by the GCC General Secretariat.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development. She was accompanied by a number of officials at the ministry.

The meeting reviewed a number of topics on its agenda, including the general guidance system for the empowerment of persons with disabilities in the GCC countries, the voluntary work system in the GCC countries, promoting joint Gulf action for the post-Covid- 19 pandemic and reviewing the most important foundations of GCC Social Development Strategy.

The meeting also discussed the mechanisms of organizing the 5th Gulf Theatrical Festival for Persons with Disabilities, the regulations of the award for the GCC leading figure in social work and the proposal to organize Gulf Family Day, in addition to defining the relationship and tasks between the GCC General Secretariat and the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Council of Ministers of Social Affairs in the GCC States. –ONA