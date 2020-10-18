Local 

Sultanate participates GCC Attorneys General meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Public Prosecution Office, took part in the 12th meeting of the GCC Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors.

The Sultanate was represented by Nasr bin Khamis bin Mohammed al Sawai, Public Prosecutor.

The virtual meeting reviewed several topics, including a proposal to prepare a draft guide for procedural regulations for modern technology crimes, and presented the most successful experiences of member states in the field of investigation and alternative penalties.

Al Sawai stressed the importance of judicial cooperation between the GCC countries, and its impact on achieving speedy justice, combating crime of all forms and its cross-border developments. He added that this cooperation contributes in creating direct communication channels between the public prosecution and public prosecution offices, and employing modern technologies in order to ensure the speedy handling of judicial assistance requests, and the exchange of practical experiences in the fields of investigation and judicial actions. –ONA

