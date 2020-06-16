Shura Office praises Royal directives to formulate sub-committee

Muscat: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura valued the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to formulate a sub-committee entrusted with addressing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic under the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, chaired by the minister of interior.

The Office followed the great and continued efforts being made by the government through the Supreme Committee to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and the constant work undertaken by the Supreme Committee and the relevant authorities in spreading social awareness about the pandemic as well as the precautionary measurements taken to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Office extended its thanks to all segments of the society for abiding by the guidelines and the preventive measures aimed to contain the Coronavirus spread at workplaces and public places which signifies the high level of awareness distinctive of the Omani society.

This was stated at the 14th meeting of the Office of Majlis Ash’shura held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Office Chairman.

The Office reviewed several government replies and letters delivered by the standing committees of Majlis Ash’shura regarding various aspects.

During the meeting the Office members reviewed requests for briefing made by the council members and addressed to the minister of health regarding the prices of imported medicines and the level of achievement on an annual basis of the Ninth Five Year-Plan for Health Development (2016-2020) and the budget allocated to the same. — ONA