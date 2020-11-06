Several people convicted for Supreme Committee violations

Muscat: A primary court in Buraimi convicted on November 4, 2020, four offenders of violating the ban on movement as per the Law on Communicable Disease Control. The sentence was one-month imprisonment and deportation from the country, Oman Public Prosecution said on Friday.

A primary court in South Batinah Governorate convicted two offenders of violating the Law on Communicable Disease Control. They were arrested moving during the ban while under the influence of alcohol.

They were sentenced to imprisonment for (4) four months and a fine of (300) three hundred Omani rials in addition to deportation from the country after serving the sentence. The judgment was passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Primary Courts have issued in several Governorates: Al Batinah South, Al Sharqiyah South, Al Buraymi, and Ad-Dhahirah -from November 1-5, 2020- number of criminal verdicts against violators of the decisions of The Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19.

The Public Prosecution initiated an investigation with ten accusers who violated the movement restriction and were referred to competent courts. The verdict varied from imprisonment for four months and a fine of one thousand Omani Rials with the deportation of foreigners.

North Sharqiya Police Headquarters arrest three immigrants and a woman of the same nationality for immoral activities.