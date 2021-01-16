Second dose of vaccine to be administered from tomorrow

Muscat: The second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered to the target groups from Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in Oman.

“In line with the schedule for the implementation of the national campaign for immunization against Covid-19, the second dose of the vaccine targeting the same target groups receiving the first dose in the past weeks, is scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 17. As of January 15, 24,204 people received the first dose of the vaccine.”

The first phase witnessed a marked turnout by the target groups, achieving the desired coverage as planned. That was a result of the significant efforts made by stakeholders at the central level and in various governorates to overcome challenges at the level of planning and implementation in the field.

In addition, this performance reflects the extent to which the community is aware of the importance of the vaccine and reflects the value of activation of individual and community responsibility in response to the Covid19- pandemic.

The most important thing to emphasize to ensure that the immunization process proceeds successfully during this phase is the need to get the second dose of the vaccine on time in order to obtain the desired effect.

The targeted person has to bring his/her immunization card for the second dose data to be entered in the same file. The target person will be reminded of the second dose by text message.

It is worth mentioning that the ministry, after completing the second dose of the current target group, will continue the first phase of the campaign at intervals so that it will update the target groups and announce these categories and the schedule for the vaccination of these groups during each period through various media channels.

The Ministry, while appreciating the efforts made and the outstanding community response during the last weeks of the national campaign against Covid-19, stresses the need to continue the concerted efforts of all to make this campaign a success.