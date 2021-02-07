Sand cat spotted in Dhofar

Muscat: The Directorate General of the Environment in the Governorate of Dhofar has reported the presence of the sand cat in Wilayat Musqhin.

This animal was spotted through a hidden camera in the Ramlat Khaliya, which is an entry point from Oman side to Empty Quarters, said the Environment Authority (EA).

For the time, the sand cat has been found in the sands of the Empty Quarter in the Dhofar Governorate, after it was previously documented in the sands of Al Sharqiya and Al Dhahirah Governorates.

This animal is active at night to search for food from rodents, insects, lizards, and birds.