Royal Office Minister receives US Military official

Muscat: General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Thursday Gen Kenneth F McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Gen Al Nuamani welcomed the US official, who expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Sultanate. He also expressed his appreciation for all that enhance ties of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and his country.

The meeting reviewed march of the strong and historic relations binding the two sides in all fields and means of enhancing them to serve the joint interests between the two friendly countries.

It also reviewed a number of current regional and international issues, besides touching on several matters of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the US ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA