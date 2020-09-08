Royal Decree renaming Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday issued a Royal Decree, No 116/2020, amending some provisions of Royal Decree No 6/2020 on the Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations.

Article (1) replaces the name of the “Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations”, quoted in the above-mentioned Royal Decree No 6/2020, with the name “Secretariat General of National Celebrations (SGNC)”.

Article (2) adds a new article to Royal Decree No 6/2020 reading as follows:

Article (4bis): In the Secretariat General of National Celebrations, an Executive Committee shall be formed, with the SGNC Secretary-General as Chairman and with membership of two representatives whose grades shall be not less than “Ministry Under-Secretary”, or similar status, from the departments named below:

· Ministry of Interior

· Ministry of Finance

· Ministry of Information

· Ministry of Education

· Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion

· Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers

· Royal Oman Police

‫ ‬

‫The Executive Committee shall also have a representative of COSAF and the Royal Protocols.‬

Article (3) cancels all that contravenes this decree or contradicts with its provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue. –ONA