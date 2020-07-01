ROP resumes visa, passport, imigration and traffic services

All services related to visa, passport, emigration, and traffic of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) have resumed from Wednesday. They were temporarily stopped after the COVID-19 outbreak.

People can avail of the ROP services from any of the centres except for the renewal of overdue visit and express visas.

Strict adherence to safety measures is a prerequisite for people to enter the service centres, according to the ROP.

“All those who need ROP services can avail from Wednesday. They should comply with the preventive measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health,” a top official told the Observer.

All the services at the General Directorate of Passport and Residence including civil status, visa issuance, visa stamping, and resident card services along with GD of traffic were suspended on March 19 after several cases of the pandemic reported in the country.

The closure of the services had affected the entry of the public to ROP facilities at traffic, passport, and residence and civil status departments. However, people were allowed to drive with expired driving license and stranded tourists were allowed to stay until the services were open.

Additionally, the ROP have kept many self-service kiosks for the renewal of vehicle registration.