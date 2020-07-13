Rafo carries out medical evacuation in Musandam

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) on Monday carried out medical evacuation for a 4-year-old Omani child, and a Bangladeshi expat who are suffering from critical health problems.

They were airlifted by a Rafo helicopter from Daba Hospital to Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate to receive medical attention.

The operation is part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA