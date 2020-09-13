Quinoa beetroot salad

LUXURIOUS DINING

The luxurious Al Bustan Palace reopened its doors to much anticipation. Kicking the opening in high gear, the Palace has made major changes and upgrades to their restaurants and kitchens to meet the government requirements of the new normal. To allow everyone to taste some of the delicious dishes they have in store for their guests, the busy chefs of the Al Bustan Palace are sharing some of their best menus for everyone to copy at home.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pc medium-sized beetroot

15 gms Walnuts

1 tsp Maple Syrup

A pinch of Chinese five-spice powder

30 gms Quinoa

60 gms Mesculin Greens

45 gms Feta Cheese(Cubed)

3 pcs Grapefruit segments

3 pcs Orange segments

3 pcs Lemon segments

1 tbsp fresh mint

Dressing

2 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

6 gms Maldon Sea Salt

PREPARATION AND COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C/392 F.

Place the beetroot on a large baking tray, add the salt and pepper then pour over the olive oil.

Make sure all the beetroot is covered in oil.

Roast in the oven for 30 – 40 minutes. Cut in Cubes and reserve for service.

Thoroughly rinse the quinoa before cooking. Put the quinoa in a saucepan. Pour in 2 cups of water.

Cover and bring to the boil and then simmer for about 12-15 minutes until all of the water is absorbed. Then drain the quinoa to make sure any excess water is removed and place in a bowl. Cool and store in the refrigerator.

TO MAKE THE DRESSING:

Whisk together the balsamic and Dijon mustard. Then whisk in the olive oil, add the salt and pepper.

Mix the walnuts with maple syrup and roast in a pre-heated oven until crisp. Sprinkle the walnuts with five-spice powder and salt.

To assemble the salad, mix the leaves in a large serving bowl, add the mint. Then add the Beetroot, Quinoa and crumble over the walnuts and feta.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad. Add the citrus segments and scatter over the maple walnuts.

Serve cold.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF ANOOB ASHRAF

Executive Sous Chef

Al Bustan Palace, Muscat

Hailing from the Southern part of India, Chef Anoob has developed the passion at a very early age from his father who managed to transform daily meals into something delicious and beautiful. He officially began his culinary journey right after finishing 12th grade and joining a culinary institute. By 18, he was already working for his first job at Le Meridian Hotels.

After 3 years, he travelled to Malaysia working for an Indian and Thai restaurant until he decided to join The Oberoi Groups of hotels in India a year later. Further developing his skill for Indian cuisines, he would embark in his Middle East journey in 2008 landing in Jeddah for Rosewood Hotels. He worked with Award-winning French Australian and Moroccan Chefs and also learned a lot about Arabic cuisine and the European Cuisine as well finally becoming a junior sous chef in 2010.

He joined The Ritz Calton Hotels in Doha in 2011 as Assitant Chef de Cuisine. He joined Al Bustan Palace in 2015 and from Chef de Cuisine would rise into the ranks and become the Executive Sous Chef for the palace in 2016. From the renovations to the reopening of the Palace, Chef Anoob has been instrumental in rebuilding the entire culinary team. As of today, Chef Anoob also specializes in Fully Buy out Indian Weddings, exclusive weddings, and gala dinners.