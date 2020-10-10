Local Main 

Photos, names of Covid-19 violators to be released in media

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 called on everyone, especially young people, to fully adhere to all preventive measures at the individual and collective levels, and stop all family and social gatherings.

Relevant authorities will take all legal measures against the violators. The competent authorities will announce the details of the violators at a later time and publish their names and photographs in various media outlets.

The decisions were taken following reports of an increase in the number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19 among all ages.

The North Sharqiya Police had stopped a group of citizens in two different locations for gathering in public places in violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

The Dhakhliya Governorate Police, with the support of the Nizwa Special Mission Police, stopped a group of people for public gathering.

North Sharqiya Police Command also stopped a group of Asian expatriates for gathering in violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

