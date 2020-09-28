Local 

Parents to decide on sending child to school: MoE

Muscat: While parents have the right to decide whether to send their child to school or not, the recent decisions will guarantee the student’s right to education, the government said on Monday.

Dr. Abdullah Khamis Ambusaidi,  Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education, “The ministry is able to find solutions to the current challenges and it may be noted that the decisions of the Supreme Committee are taken due to the exceptional circumstances that the Sultanate is going through.”

The blended teaching is the choice of education this year and the decision to start the school year in November was based on the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate, he said.

 

