Parents’ opinion sought on reopening schools

With less than three weeks left for the new academic year 2020-2021 amid COVID-19, the Ministry of Education has called on different segments of the society to participate in an electronic survey to find a suitable alternative for classroom education.

Within 17 hours of the launch of the survey on Thursday, more than 37,000 people took part in the survey, which closes today.

In light of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry confirmed that it has developed several alternatives to provide education during the next academic year after consulting educational directorates in the governorates, and best international experiences, especially on integrated education which combines e-learning and classroom teaching.

The survey discussed four options. Going to school daily while reducing student density and taking necessary health precautions; determining educational priority classes for students to go to school and classes suitable for distance learning; students stay at home and adopt distance learning during the first semester and return to schools during the second semester if the pandemic is over; and classroom learning on some days and distance learning on other days.

Work in schools and other educational institutions remains suspended in Oman from March 15. The government also decided to end the academic year for all students in public and private schools on May 7. The Ministry of Education was asked to adopt appropriate alternatives to calculate the results of students and the mechanism for restudying in grades one to 12 and their equivalent.