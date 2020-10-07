Online marketing project to boost sales of fish

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources began to implement the fisheries online marketing project. The project, funded to the tune of RO 184,120 by the Agriculture and Fisheries Development Fund, started operations for a period of two years on July 19.

Khalid bin Mohammed al Balushi, Director of the Project and Manager of the Central Fish Market (Wholesale), said that the project follows the success stories of the ministry in setting up infrastructure for fish markets and unloading areas and developing marketing mechanisms and regulations in coordination with the departments concerned, as well as installing modern online marketing systems for the central market.

He said that the first phase has been accomplished with success, thanks to the cooperation of all parties in the chain of fish marketing.

Al Balushi added that the project goes in line with the forthcoming launch of Oman Vision 2040 and the goals set for upgrading the fisheries sector, which is one of the target segments anticipated to contribute considerably to the gross domestic product.

It envisions the introduction of new technologies for developing revenues and financial sustainability, besides enhancing the concept of governance and streamlining procedures.

The second phase of the project began to be implemented at fish markets in governorates, said Al Balushi, noting that such a project will be a significant step forward in regulating the fisheries products in local markets and providing direct and indirect jobs, he added.

Al Balushi pointed out that certain marketplaces have been selected as venues for sale by auctioning in Suhar, Qurayat, Seeb and Masirah.

Work is underway to expand this business concept in light of needs, he said, adding that, accordingly, online trading systems might be installed and manpower trained.

Fish market officials have been provided with hand-held smart devices to register fisheries products data on a daily basis and send them to the main database of the ministry, he said.

Al Balushi explained that, besides increasing sales, the project will enhance transparency, revenues and employment of Omanis.

All fish markets will eventually be connected through a single database that will facilitate product updates, he added.

— ONA

