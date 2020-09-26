Oman’s largest coin treasure was found in Sinaw

Muscat: Oman’s largest coin treasure, which was found inside a pot in September 1979, has been restored.

It was found in the Sinaw area of Al-Mudhaibi in North Sharqiyah Governorate, a report said.

The restoration process that lasted a year by the conservation and preservation team at the National Museum included documentation of the details for each currency, including their dimensions (weight and radius), historical description, and photos of the coin before and after the restoration. ONA