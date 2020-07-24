Oman’s first N95 mask production begins

Oman will have the first N95 masks produced locally following approvals received from the Ministry of Health.

Al Farsi National Enterprises LLC, a leading Omani supplier of medical equipment to government and private hospitals based out of Al Misfah Industrial Area, has been approved to produce masks and will be launching Oman’s first tie-type mask and N95 respirator masks in a few days

Once full-fledged production and distribution starts, more than 25 Omani nationals will be able to work with the company, an addition of 50 per cent more locals to the existing workforce, according to Issam al Farsi (pictured), Chairman of Al Farsi National Enterprises.

“We are an Omani company supplying infection prevention and control supplies for hospitals for over 10 years. The initial scarcity of PPE items was the driving force behind such a 100 percent Omani manufacturing facility to make surgical masks and healthcare respirators and more than 25 Omanis can look forward to work with us once we are fully operational,” Issam told the Observer.

Made in Oman, Trusta surgical masks meet high standards of filtration BFE (99 per cent Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) meltblown filter media for best filtration rating and breathability.

According to Al Farsi, they are super-soft white facial layer for comfortable and odorless wear and the slim-line side borders help better fit and facial coverage, fluid resistance and fit to create a better seal around the face.

“This ambitious Omani project aims to transform the country from an importer to an exporter of surgical masks and N95 respirators,” Saju George, Managing Director.

“We would like to thank Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other government entities for their exceptional support and encouragement during these testing times in providing approvals and valuable advice on the project,” adds George.