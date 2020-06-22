Oman to tap tourists from new markets, including US

Muscat: Oman Tourism will focus on tapping tourists from new source markets, including USA this year, said the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit in its annual report.

The initiative of targeting new tourism markets continues by opening up Marketing Based Representative (MBR) offices in China, Russia, and Iran.

“Over the last 2 years, considerable efforts were made to provide visa facilitation to these 3 markets. In May 2018, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) also announced the inclusion of Chinese, Russian and Iranian nationals’ visas to Oman’s List A category that includes visa on arrival.”

In September 2019, a workshop was held in Russia to further facilitate the progress of this initiative. It was attended by MoT representatives, Marketing Based Representative (MBR), and stakeholders from Russia’s tourism sector.

With regards to the MBR in China, MoT announced a second tender and the bids for this are now being evaluated. Prior to this, MoT also conducted a workshop in Oman in September 2019 to facilitate further understanding of the needs of the Chinese travel market. It was attended by experts in this field from China and Oman travel agencies.

In 2020, the focus will be on activating MBR in China, conducting marketing campaigns in Russia and China.