Oman to receive first cruise ship post COVID-19 travel restrictions

The Sultanate will receive its first cruise at the month-end, according to various sources following the cruise Itineraries.

As per the reports, AIDA Cruises have voyages planned around the GCC region, with its Aida Prima to sail on seven-day voyages starting January 29.

Aida Prima will be sailing on a voyage that will depart from Dubai and sail to Muscat, where the vessel will remain for two days – January 30 and 31.

The ship will be visiting Oman again in February and March besides Salalah in April. Aida Prima is the current flagship for AIDA Cruises.

The 3,300 passenger vessel was delivered in 2015. With a length of 300 metres, she weighs 125,572GT. The cruise line is part of Carnival Corporation.

Meanwhile, MSC cruises also listed Salalah as its port of call for MSC Fantasia on April 15.

Oman received 110,000 cruise ship visitors until the end of February 2020, of which 30,374 were Germans, followed by 15,480 Italians, 10,673 Spaniards, 8, 365 British, and 7, 7117 Russians.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the country posted 43.6 per cent growth in cruise ship tourists in 2019 to reach 283,488 passengers, with the highest arrivals between October and April.

Before the worldwide travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry was expecting 300,000 cruise ship tourists in 2020.

The ministry has been collaborating with relevant government and private sector entities and ship owners and operators to enhance cruise tourism in Oman, as well as help, develop the capability and the efficiency of local ports to handle giant cruise ships.

The government had also started the sea/air exchange program to promote the cruise sector by making different ports of the Sultanate the destination of origin for many operators.

