Oman reports 9 deaths, including 6 in Muscat

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 1,132 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 639 Omanis and 493 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 36,034 including 9 new deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 96 of them are residents and 57 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 84 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 69 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 129 of them are males and 24 are females.

Of the total 153 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 110, followed by South Batinah 14, North Batinah 11, Al Dhakilyah 6, South al Sharqiyah 4, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 2, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 3.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 24, 871 cases + 698

North al Batinah – 2, 957 cases +96

South al Batinah: 2, 795 cases +114

Al Dhakilyah: 1,506 cases + 71

Al-Wusta: 1,158 cases +8

South Sharqiyah: 777 cases +25

North Sharqiyah 603 cases +19

Al Buraimi: 394 cases +14

Al Dhahirah: 385 cases +32

Dhofar: 574 cases +56 ( 48 new cases in Salalah)

Musandam: 14 cases

On June 25, the number of cases increased to more than 34,000, which means that the number of cases registered

in one month increased to more than 27,000.

The number of deaths increased from 36 deaths from May 24 to 153 as of June 26.

There is no conclusive evidence that opening businesses in the packages one to three has a role in increasing the cases.