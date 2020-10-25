Oman Post releases stamp to mark 75th anniversary of UN

Muscat: Oman Post, an Asyad Group member company, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, released a commemorative stamp to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN). The stamp features Oman’s flag colors, the international organization’s 75th anniversary emblem, and the slogan ‘Shaping our future together’.

To mark this symbolic date, the UN has launched the ‘UN75’ initiative, which aims to promote deep reflection on international cooperation and the role the UN will play in the future. In this context, Oman is contributing to a huge global conversation that aims to involve people from all around the world to listen to their hopes and fears, and to learn from their experiences, in order to construct a global vision for 2045, the year that will mark the centenary of the United Nations.

Abdulmalik Albalushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post said, “The United Nations today remains true to its mission to bring nations and people together to preserve peace and security, and improve lives everywhere. These principles that are adopted by the UN are enshrined in Oman’s coveted history when it comes to equality and dignity of people, while always advocating for peace and prosperity for the human race. This new stamp is our way of reflecting on what humanity has achieved and on what more can we do as a collective to ensure a better tomorrow.”

The new stamp was prepared in cooperation with the United Nations Postal Administration, which began issuing stamps in 1951 and marked the 10th anniversary of the U.N. on stamps. Photographs of the renovated UN headquarters in New York City are pictured on stamps issued in 2015 for the 70th anniversary, while countries from around the world are issuing commemorative stamps to celebrate this global milestone, the 75th anniversary of the UN.