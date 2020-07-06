Local 

Oman Post launches stamps to celebrate traditional music

Oman Observer

Oman Post, an Asyad member company, launched four interactive stamps celebrating, ‘Maidan’, one of the Sultanate’s most celebrated art forms in poetry and traditional music. The stamps pay homage to time-honored country traditions, with each including a specific theme including ‘Dance’, ‘The Poet and the Singer’, ‘Maidan Instruments’, and ‘Maidan Genre in General’. The new collection has been launched in a joint collaboration with the Oman Center for Traditional Music, of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science at the Diwan of Royal Court, as well as involved Omani artists Mohammed Almamari, Sami Alsiyabi, Fahad Almamari and Salim Alsalami.

Rashad Alwahaibi, Manager of Stamps & Philately at Oman Post said, “The ‘Maidan’ is an art war of words contest where Omani men gather in their villages, towns, and cities to cite poems and sing traditional music. This has been one of the backbones of Omani arts for millennia and Oman Post is doing its part in ensuring its remembered, celebrated, and engraved in our culture for generations to come.”

The new stamps can now be reserved by emailing Oman Post on: philatelic@omanpost.om. In 2019, Oman Post launched another set of interactive stamps celebrating the deep roots and variety of Oman’s traditional music and performance arts, which included key instruments that defines Omani music heritage including the Al Azi, Al Rawah, Barghoum, and Kasir.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7092 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issues four Royal Decrees

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issues four Royal Decrees

First off-campus woman residential, retail complex launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on First off-campus woman residential, retail complex launched

Handling operations launched at Mazunah Dry Port in Al Mazunah Free Zone

Oman Observer Comments Off on Handling operations launched at Mazunah Dry Port in Al Mazunah Free Zone