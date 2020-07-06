Oman Post launches stamps to celebrate traditional music

Oman Post, an Asyad member company, launched four interactive stamps celebrating, ‘Maidan’, one of the Sultanate’s most celebrated art forms in poetry and traditional music. The stamps pay homage to time-honored country traditions, with each including a specific theme including ‘Dance’, ‘The Poet and the Singer’, ‘Maidan Instruments’, and ‘Maidan Genre in General’. The new collection has been launched in a joint collaboration with the Oman Center for Traditional Music, of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science at the Diwan of Royal Court, as well as involved Omani artists Mohammed Almamari, Sami Alsiyabi, Fahad Almamari and Salim Alsalami.

Rashad Alwahaibi, Manager of Stamps & Philately at Oman Post said, “The ‘Maidan’ is an art war of words contest where Omani men gather in their villages, towns, and cities to cite poems and sing traditional music. This has been one of the backbones of Omani arts for millennia and Oman Post is doing its part in ensuring its remembered, celebrated, and engraved in our culture for generations to come.”

The new stamps can now be reserved by emailing Oman Post on: philatelic@omanpost.om. In 2019, Oman Post launched another set of interactive stamps celebrating the deep roots and variety of Oman’s traditional music and performance arts, which included key instruments that defines Omani music heritage including the Al Azi, Al Rawah, Barghoum, and Kasir.