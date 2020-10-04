Oman crosses 100,000-mark in seven months

Muscat: The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oman crossed the 100,000-mark

on Sunday — 224 days and nearly seven months after the first two cases were reported on February 24.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday announced 2,685 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 101,270.

With Oman signing a contract with an international company to conduct

tests in the Sultanate, an increase in the number of examinations, and subsequently more cases are expected in the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference recently, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said while the return of employees to work and opening of commercial activities led to the spread of the virus, the main reason has been a lack of compliance with precautionary measures, especially social distancing.

As per the official statistics, the total confirmed cases crossed the double digits on March 3, the three-digit mark on March 26, the 500- mark on April 11, and the 1,000- mark on April 16.

There are currently 9,122 active cases in the country as of October 4, while the number of COVID-19 related deaths is 977.

He added: “Deaths not just among the elderly or those with chronic diseases, we have lost people in the age group 15-17.”

A total of 723 Omani succumbed to the virus in Oman, of which the group 70-79 saw a maximum of 217 deaths followed by the age group 60-69 (192), 80+ (124), 50-59 (84), 40-49 (54), 30-39 (36), 20-29 (13) and under 20 (3).

Among 254 expatriates deaths reported in Oman, the vulnerable group has been the age group 40-49 with 73 deaths followed by 50-59 (66) and 60-69 (53).

Six expatriates in the age group 20-29 lost lives during this period, compared to 13 Omanis in the same category.

@vinot_nair