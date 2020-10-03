Local 

Oman calls for ME to be free of nuclear weapons

NEW YORK: The Sultanate participated in the high-level meeting for celebrating the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, which was held at the UN headquarters. Dr Mohamed al Hassan, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations, stressed the Sultanate’s firm attitude to free the Middle East region from nuclear weapons. The UN urges its media organisations spread all over the world to increase awareness about nuclear weapons in order to realise the common goal of reaching a nuclear weapons-free world. — ONA

