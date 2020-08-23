Oman Aviation Group becomes global member of WTTC

Muscat: Oman Aviation Group, represented by GCEO Mustafa al Hinai, is now a Global Member of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), a leading organisation which supports the global private sector of Travel & Tourism and promotes awareness of issues and developments impacting the sector. As Global Member, Oman Aviation Group now stands alongside over 200 thought leaders and visionaries from various industries around the world to share knowledge and best practices for one of the world’s largest economic sectors.

With aviation and tourism having a vital and interconnected role in Oman’s economic development, WTTC membership will allow Oman Aviation Group to contribute positively to key aviation issues and advocate for Oman’s growing prominence on the international stage. The Global Member standing comes at a crucial time when countries around the world are keen to open borders and restart economies; coordinated efforts between airlines and tourism stakeholders are crucial for enacting safe travel measures in this unprecedented time of crisis.

Membership in WTTC underscores the aviation sector’s importance as an enabler of tourism and as a national catalyst to advance the growth potential of Oman and bring about economic diversification in line with Vision 2040 objectives.

Established in Muscat in February 2018, Oman Aviation Group is an economic catalyst tasked with empowering the Sultanate’s aviation sector and enabling the tourism and logistics sectors with the aim of stimulating economic revitalisation, development and growth.

Comprising core business units Oman Air, Oman Airports and Transom, it works diligently towards building an integrated aviation supercentre to lead Omani national aviation interests into the future. Oman Aviation Group is headquartered in Muscat and oversees its core sectors across the Sultanate of Oman. Its vision is to build a world-renowned national aviation ecosystem for a thriving Oman.