Oman Air signs codeshare agreement with SalamAir

Muscat: Oman Air and Salam Air have entered into a codeshare partnership to offer customers enhanced connectivity between Oman and five international destinations, starting on 1 October 2020 subject to the approval.

Under the agreement, Oman Air is putting its “WY” code on Salam Air flights between Muscat and Chittagong, Dhaka, Sialkot, Multan, and Khartoum. Tickets are now on sale at omanair.com or through any travel agency.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said, “We are proud and delighted with our new partnership with Salam Air. This codeshare agreement will make it so much easier for our guests to travel through our Muscat hub to cities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sudan. This opens up exciting new opportunities for our customers across the network to enjoy seamless travel to these destinations and enjoy a rich world of opportunities for vacations and business travel.”

Salam Air CEO, Captain Mohamed Ahmed said: “The commencement of our partnership with Oman Air offers a fantastic new opportunity for passengers of both airlines. We are delighted to be welcoming Oman Air’s passengers on board our Salam Air international services from Muscat to Chittagong, Dhaka, Sialkot, Multan, and Khartoum.”