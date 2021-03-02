Business 

Oman Air appoints Omani COO

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, announced that Captain Nasser al Salmi (pictured)has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer at the airline.
An accomplished leader and fixture in the region’s aviation sector, Captain Al Salmi brings more than three decades of hands-on industry know-how and C-suite expertise to Oman Air, including pivotal operational expertise from his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Air.

