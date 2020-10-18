No direct impact of tropical depression: Oman Met

Muscat: The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that the tropical depression system over the center of the Arabian Sea is located at longitude 64.8°E and latitude 17.81•1 with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 17 to 25 knots (31-46 km/h).

The system will move southwesterly direction parallel to the Sultanate coastal areas and weaken gradually without any direct impact over the sultanate during the coming three days with advection of high and medium clouds over south al Sharqiya, al Wusta, and Dhofar governorates, a statement from Oman Meteorology said.

Sea condition will be moderate to rough on the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea of the Sultanate with a maximum wave height of 2-3 meters.