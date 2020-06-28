New Omanisation targets for fisheries, mining sectors

Muscat: The Minister of Manpower has issued decisions 168/2020 and 169/2020 determining the proportion of the national workforce in private sector establishments operating in the fisheries and mining sectors.

The ministerial decision 168/2020 determines the percentage of Omanisation in private sector enterprises operating in the fisheries sector.

The Omanisation target for jobs in commercial fishing, fish industries, aquaculture, senior positions will be 15 percent in 2020 to 20 percent in 2021, 25 percent in 2022, 25 percent in 2023, and 35 percent in 2024.

The ministerial decision 169/2020 determines the percentage of Omanisation for in private sector enterprises operating in the mining sector – 25 percent in 2020, 28 percent in 2021, 31 percent in 2023, and 35 percent in 2024.

The mining sector jobs include specialists, technicians, skilled workers, semi-skilled workers, and senior positions.