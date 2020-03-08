New guidelines issued for travellers from Egypt

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), in coordination with the competent authorities, has suspended non-scheduled flights between Oman Egypt are from Sunday for a period of one month.

Residents from Egypt while entering the Sultanate must present a pre-examination certificate (PCR) to prove that they are free from coronavirus (Covid 19) virus and will be subject to 14 days quarantine.

Earlier as a precautionary measure in coordination with the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said, “Those traveling to the Sultanate from the countries listed by the Ministry of Health, or who have traveled from those countries to another country and have been in it for less than 14 days before reaching the Sultanate, will not be able to enter through airports, land, and seaports of the Sultanate even if they have valid visas.”