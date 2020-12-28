NBC signs agreement to support Omani skincare, fashion platform

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Dec 28 –

The National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), signed an incubation agreement with Keatha Platform — an online platform that displays local and international beauty, skincare, perfume and fashion products.

Managed by Omani cadres, the platform features products of emerging Omani companies with same concept of products that are displayed by Keatha.

Rahma al Habsi, owner of Keatha, stated that the project aims at creating a healthy lifestyle for the users of the featured products and showcasing the trends in the skincare and fashion industry.

Keatha also plans to hold training courses and live sessions with professionals from the industry in future.

NBC is an initiative launched by Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.

Related