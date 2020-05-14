Muscat lockdown to continue till May 29

Muscat: The lockdown imposed in Muscat and other places will continue until May 29, and if positive results appear, the ban will be lifted before that date, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, said on Thursday during the e-press conference of the Supreme Committee on covid-19.

“Cases in the wilayat of Muttrah in general are on the rise while there is a decrease in the number of cases in Old Muttrah,” added the minister.

Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi said despite repeated appeals from the authorities, mass gatherings still exist and some people do not abide by social distancing. Curfew has been proposed by some citizens and will be referred to the Supreme Committee.