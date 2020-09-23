Muscat Airport to conduct operational readiness test on Friday

Muscat: Volunteers (citizens and expatriates) residing in Oman will take part in a trial for testing operational readiness of Muscat International Airport on September 25, from 9 am.

The registration for taking part in the trials ahead of the planned re-opening of the airport has been completed.

Muscat International Airport will be conducting health screening procedures and Covid-19 testing for all arriving passengers, and so we are inviting 150 volunteers to undergo the full arrival process including registration, immigration, Covid-19 PCR tests (nasal swabs), and exit through the baggage claim hall.

The airport will be also testing the drive-through Covid-19 testing facility with the help of a smaller number of volunteers.

As part of the trial, the volunteers will receive a free PCR test (OMR 25), with the result communicated to you within 24 hours.