Local Main 

Muscat Airport to conduct operational readiness test on Friday

Oman Observer

Muscat: Volunteers (citizens and expatriates) residing in Oman will take part in a trial for testing operational readiness of Muscat International Airport on September 25, from 9 am.

The registration for taking part in the trials ahead of the planned re-opening of the airport has been completed.

Muscat International Airport will be conducting health screening procedures and Covid-19 testing for all arriving passengers, and so we are inviting 150 volunteers to undergo the full arrival process including registration, immigration, Covid-19 PCR tests (nasal swabs), and exit through the baggage claim hall.

The airport will be also testing the drive-through Covid-19 testing facility with the help of a smaller number of volunteers.

As part of the trial, the volunteers will receive a free PCR test (OMR 25), with the result communicated to you within 24 hours.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7997 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Daily Mail describes Oman ‘middle east’s hidden gem’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Daily Mail describes Oman ‘middle east’s hidden gem’

Inflation rate rises 1.13 pc in August

Oman Observer Comments Off on Inflation rate rises 1.13 pc in August

Saudi Arabia eyes petrochem projects in Duqm SEZ

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saudi Arabia eyes petrochem projects in Duqm SEZ