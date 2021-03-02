Local 

MOH, PDO sign pact to provide medical supplies for Khoula hospital

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) signed today an agreement with the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide medical supplies for the Orthopedic Department in Khoula Hospital.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Fatma Mohammed Al-Ajmi, MOH Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial & Planning Affairs on behalf of the Ministry and Eng. Abdul-Amir Abdulmuhsin Al-Ajmi, PDO Executive Director for External Affairs & Value Creation on behalf of the Company. ONA

