Ministry holds auction for date palm produce from research stations, farms

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries held an electronic auction to sell date palm crops at agricultural stations and their affiliated research farms in the wilayats of Nizwa, Bahla, Barka, Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Sohar.

The auction, published on Mazad Oman electronic website, came as part of an initiative to endorse online marketing in the backdrop of exceptional conditions undergone by the Sultanate and the world at large due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The auction is described as an electronic file containing data about the date palm produce of agricultural stations/research centres affiliated to the Ministry.

The electronic auction, which lists the number of date palms, their types and their location, will end tomorrow (Thursday). –ONA

