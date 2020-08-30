MAFWR, PDC sign MoU

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Duqm Company (PDC) to approve and facilitate fish exports and imports through the commercial port of Duqm in the Governorate of Al-Wusta.

The MoU was signed by Eng Yaqoob bin Khalfan al Busaidi, MAFWR Undersecretary for Fisheries and Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of PDC.

This memorandum shall enter into force on the effective date specified in the memorandum and for an extendable period of two years.

It is noteworthy that the Sultanate exported 205.000 tonnes of fish in 2019, with a total value of RO (104) million. The fish exports accounted for (35) per cent of the total fish production of the Sultanate in 2019.

Omani fish is exported to about (57) countries around the world, topped by East Asia countries with (41) per cent, followed by the GCC countries with (35) per cent. The sardines constituted the largest proportion of fish exports with about (52) per cent. Meanwhile, the Sultanate imported more than (35.000) tonnes.

During the last two years, the demand for small pelagic fish, especially the sardines, increased by companies and factories specialised in the production of Fish oil and powder. –ONA