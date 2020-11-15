Made in Oman campaign kicks off today

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 15

A new month-long Made in Oman campaign will be launched in stores, supermarkets and malls across the Sultanate on Monday, November 16.

Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in partnership with the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, the Consumer Protection Authority, Madayn and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from the business community, the campaign is designed to support local producers and manufacturers by encouraging consumers across the Sultanate to think and buy local first.

Noting the tremendous support received from collaborators and partners in the Made in Oman campaign, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said: “It is with immense pride that we launch this campaign, a celebration of the achievements of Omani products and services in the global marketplace and a showcase for the great items produced and grown by businesses large and small in the Sultanate.

Part of the ministry’s activities to mark the very special occasion of Oman’s 50th National Day, Made in Oman has the ultimate objective of encouraging consumers to buy local. In doing so the campaign will inform the public about the impact buying local has on communities across the country and its importance for us as a nation, the difference that makes to our balance of trade and GDP as well as how Omani riyals spent on local products help long-term growth. It will also be showing real examples of how ‘going local’ is already helping create quality jobs for young people as well as making a difference to everyday life.”

Al Yousuf went on to note that a key goal of the campaign would be to get consumers to see Omani products, produce and services in a new light by sharing information and stories of the many successes enjoyed by local companies in international markets and the high regard in which they are held.

Indeed, local shoppers may be surprised to find out that well-known international food brands have chosen to produce their own-label goods in factories on Madayn industrial cities.

They will likely be surprised too to know that mattresses made in the Sultanate are the first choice of major hotel chains around the world and that Omani manufactured batteries have powered transport systems in major cities in Asia and Europe.

The campaign will highlight many more success stories like these over the course of the coming four weeks. Playing a pivotal role in the Made in Oman campaign will be leading retailers who will be devoting additional shelf space to promote local products and providing special offers to tempt customers to try new items grown in our fields and made in our factories.

