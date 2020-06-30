Lockdown in Dhofar to continue until July 17: Supreme Committee

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic held a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior in the presence of the committee members, at the Ministry of Interior to follow up the developments of the pandemic and the preventive measures being taken to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The Supreme Committee reviewed a report on the epidemiological situation at the tourist spots which have been closed as part of the preventive measures set by the committee to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The committee decided to keep the lockdown in place in Dhofar Governorate and the Wilayat of Masirah until Friday July 17.

The committee also decided to continue with facilitation packages designed to support the private sector and its manpower which were announced in April, until the end of September, 2020.

The Supreme Committee followed up with utmost concern the epidemiological indicators of the COVID-19 which include the significant surge in infections particularly among the citizens, the rise in the number of deaths and cases in the ICU.

It also followed up the results of the epidemiological investigation which indicated non-abidance by some people to the preventive and precautionary measures.

The Supreme Committee called upon everyone to comply with physical distancing guidelines, wearing face masks and continually washing hands and the rest of the precautionary measures, urging all to feel personal and collective responsibility to protect themselves and the entire community against the pandemic.

The Supreme Committee called on all establishments of the public and private sectors to provide a conducive environment for physical distancing, follow abidance of employees and visitors by the preventive measures and monitor the violators and subject them to legal action. — ONA