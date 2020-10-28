Live-Oman to procure 1.8 million doses of vaccine

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Wednesday attributed the high number of covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to gatherings and parties which are still taking place in closed spaces. He was addressing the media during the 18th press conference of the Supreme Committee.

Highlights

Minister of Health: 618 new cases and 5 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

Minister of Health: Most of the cases are due to community transmission. 80% of cases are from the community, and the rest 20% from institutions.

Minister of Health: The SC decided that there is no risk from using the fingerprint device to mark the attendance of employees, provided necessary precautionary measures are taken

Minister of Health: The Sultanate is seeking to obtain the vaccine from any approved institution or company

Minister of Health: We have reserved a large number of vaccines, amounting to 1.8 million doses, and we are targeting to vaccinate at least 60%.

Minister of Health: The health sector in Oman is paralyzed due to this pandemic.

Minister of Health: The night closure and the prevention of gatherings in farms and on beaches during the past two weeks led to a decrease in the number of people in intensive care

Minister of Health: We follow the principle of transparency while announcing the laboratory confirmed cases in the Sultanate

Minister of Health: We did not reach the second wave, and what happened actually is a fluctuation in the numbers between high and low.

Dr. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education: The Ministry continues to work with telecommunications companies to provide suitable internet packages for schools

Dr. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education: School hours for students in grades 1-4 will be between 11 am and 2 pm, grades 5-11 between 8 am and 11 am, and for grade 12, between 8 am and 2 pm.

Dr. Abdullah Ambusaidi: 82% of schools will implement the e-learning, 10% blended education, and 7% through full attendance

Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri Director General of Disease Surveillance & Control, Ministry of Health: Quarantine is important despite the laboratory examination, because the virus may be in the incubation stage.

Saif al Abri: The negative result of the test gives a false impression that the person is not infected and this is not accurate. Because some quarantined people have showed symptoms on 14th day of quarantine.

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: The number deaths continues to be high despite the lockdown. It will take two weeks for lockdown to show results. So we can expect the death toll to come down

Dr. Saif al Abri: A positive rate of 6% is reported in the examinations conducted at border crossings

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: The closures come to protect the health sector to be able to absorb cases

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: The Ministry of Health has worked on a special policy for epidemiological surveillance inside schools, and health personnel are now being trained on it, so a student can be monitored from the moment he leaves home and returns back

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: More than 509,000 examinations conducted in the Sultanate, and the positive rate of these tests was 22%

Dr. Saif al Abri: The deaths reported from society have decreased sharply, and most of them take place in hospitals.