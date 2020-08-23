Local 

Kerala says only 14 days quarantine for international arrivals

Muscat: India’s Kerala state has revised the quarantine guidelines under COVID-19 protocol giving relief to the recovered patients.
There are scheduled flights available for Kerala from Muscat in the coming days.
The revised quarantine guidelines pointed out that everyone who returns to Kerala from other states and abroad must observe 14 days of quarantine.
As per the revised quarantine guidelines, compulsory quarantine of 7 days is not mandatory for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the hospital.
Though compulsory quarantine is revoked, the recovered patients are directed to strictly avoid unnecessary trips and making contact with others for 7 days.
Meanwhile, people who are in the high-risk primary contact with COVID-19 patients must observe room quarantine for 14 days. At the same time, the guidelines have not mentioned making room quarantine compulsory for people who have low-risk primary contact with the patients.

