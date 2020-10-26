Is the art of journalism in danger?

This is an interesting time for journalism and the whole spectrum of media as the field continues to evolve.

From the time of sending out notes with pigeons to telegrams and the birth of the first newspaper, information flow has taken leaps over the years but now it is in a strange situation.

Journalists like any other professionals have guidelines to follow and the intention is to provide unbiased news to the public. However at the moment there are so many interpretations to this across the globe. Of course there are agendas but now the predicament is another matter.

With the profession of public relations and communications coming to the main front there is a danger of media being understood to be just a receiver and publisher of press releases. If that is the case then it is a sad situation for journalism and journalists.

Could the days of interviews and stories be part of a bygone era?

Events happen but what used to be interesting for readers and viewers were the interpretations and reviews of the writers. As with press releases there is a very thin line between advertisements and press releases. But the saddest part is when a request for an interview is declined with an answer stating, “There would be a press release soon.” If that is the case, where is a need for a journalist?

On the other hand, social media individuals have taken their roles seriously which has its merits but one of the demerits is their interpretations may not be completely right creating confusion in an already stressful set up.

News does not always have to be sensational and breaking, of course that is not the case if the objective is hits and likes. With all that said, it could be just time what is needed for everything to be understood and settled.

More than ever before information flow is seeing an easy approach and an inexpensive one compared to all the expense required to use satellite technology that was required to go live on television from location or on an international network even in the 90s.

One good element is that at all times there have been an urge to be creative – whether it was news, features, weather or documentaries. But if we were to settle down just for press releases there is not much room for creativity and imagination.

Nothing to fuss about actually, except the fact that a news report is to be objective and that is missed when it is a press release.

So maybe the original concept of journalism is becoming part of the old world charm. So should it be preserved? Is the art of journalism – writing with realism, originality and style peculiar to each writer and publication — in danger? Of course there is a place for press releases – this is what makes it easier with facts and numbers, but what about quotes? Should all the publications carry the same matter?

Now how exciting was it to see ten journalists attend the same event and come up with different angles on the next day in the newspapers.

Let the talent not go waste and let wonderful stories not be missed in the urge to control information. After all, transparency is the best element of authenticity and the true sense of success.

With no time press releases are going to be boring to read and there will not be much for newcomers to journalism to practice on if the trend for press releases is going to continue. Maybe one of the solutions could be a blended system approach. Oh yes to have a press conference is going to be difficult with the pandemic around, but then online platforms are rich with options too.

The challenge could be time. But let us be creative and bring back the charm of real interviews. Let it be a two-way channel; providing information is good but it is great to have time for question and answer sessions because at the end of the day it is the public and the readers who matter.