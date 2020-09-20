CORONAVIRUS 

India’s coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million

 India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.

A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases. Reuters

