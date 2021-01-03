CORONAVIRUS World 

India approves vaccines as nations fight virus resurgence

Oman Observer ,
India on Sunday approved the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines to kick off one of the world’s biggest inoculation drives, while the European Union offered to help drug companies expand production to ease distribution bottlenecks.

India, the second-worst affected country, has authorised use of shots developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, the country’s drug regulator said.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest manufacturer of vaccines, has said it is making between 50 and 60 million doses a month of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is cheaper than the Pfizer-BioNTech jab and easier to store and transport.

India has set an ambitious target of inoculating 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by mid-2021.

Countries around the globe are hoping that the roll-out of vaccines will bring under control a pandemic that has infected 84.6 million people and killed more than 1.8 million since it first emerged in China just over a year ago.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9240 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Iraq parliament approves new defence, interior ministers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iraq parliament approves new defence, interior ministers

Europeans to take new steps against Russia over spy attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on Europeans to take new steps against Russia over spy attack

Kosovo nationalists dominate snap elections

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kosovo nationalists dominate snap elections