Local 

India adds more flights in Phase 4 of repatriation mission

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The government on India has added 16 more flights from Oman under Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat Mission.

1 July 1, Muscat Kannur
1 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
3. 2 July 2020 Muscat Chennai
4. 3 July 2020 Muscat Kochi
5. 5 July 2020 Muscat Kozhikode
6. 5 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
7. 6 July 2020 Muscat Kochi
8. 8 July 2020 Muscat Kochi
9. 9 July 2020 Muscat Delhi
10. 10 July 2020 Muscat Kannur
11. 10 July 2020 Muscat Hyderabad
12. 11 July 2020 Muscat Mumbai
13. 12 July 2020 Muscat Kochi
14. 12 July 2020 Muscat Mangaluru
15. 13 July 2020 Muscat Kannur
16. 13 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6971 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ooredoo advises customers on combatting scam calls

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ooredoo advises customers on combatting scam calls

Symposium on academic advising held in Rustaq

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Symposium on academic advising held in Rustaq

Over 80% of Misfat al Abriyeen tourism project is complete

Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 80% of Misfat al Abriyeen tourism project is complete