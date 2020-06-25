India adds more flights in Phase 4 of repatriation mission

Muscat: The government on India has added 16 more flights from Oman under Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat Mission.

1 July 1, Muscat Kannur

1 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum

3. 2 July 2020 Muscat Chennai

4. 3 July 2020 Muscat Kochi

5. 5 July 2020 Muscat Kozhikode

6. 5 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum

7. 6 July 2020 Muscat Kochi

8. 8 July 2020 Muscat Kochi

9. 9 July 2020 Muscat Delhi

10. 10 July 2020 Muscat Kannur

11. 10 July 2020 Muscat Hyderabad

12. 11 July 2020 Muscat Mumbai

13. 12 July 2020 Muscat Kochi

14. 12 July 2020 Muscat Mangaluru

15. 13 July 2020 Muscat Kannur

16. 13 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.