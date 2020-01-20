HM receives condolences cable from Iranian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has received a cable of condolences from President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Rouhani said that he was deeply saddened to receive the news of the late Sultan’s death, offering his condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people.

He pointed out that during five decades of his reign, the greatly missed Sultan made a number of achievements that led to the welfare and prosperity of his people and country.

The Iranian President added that the mutual confidence between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran, established by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, was based on the principles of amity and fraternity between the two friendly countries as it presented a model for good relations between neighboring countries.

He described the late Sultan as a political man of wisdom and knowledge, and had an active role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in Paradise and grant the Omani people happiness and welfare. –ONA